Puri’s Bali Sahi witnesses violent assault during festive season

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Puri: An auto-rickshaw driver and a shopkeeper were allegedly assaulted by two youths near the Solakhia Banyan Tree in Puri’s Bali Sahi area during the ongoing festive season.

According to reports, the two youth allegedly attacked on both the shopkeeper and the auto driver and threatened them with a sword and a gun while intimidating the victims.

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The shopkeeper, Gurucharan Das, was critically injured and was hospitalized in Puri. There was no immediate report about the condition of the auto-rickshaw driver.

The Sea Beach Police have started an investigation into the incident. The reason for the attack and the identity of the accused have not been ascertained.

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