Puri: Worker dies after wall collapses at under-construction lodge

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Puri: A worker died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction lodge in Puri of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place at Chakratirth Road.

The deceased worker has been identified as Pappu from Jagatsinghpur area.

As per reports, the workers were working at Durga Lodge near Chakratirtha Road in Puri today. The wall collapsed while work was going on at the under-construction lodge.

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Following the incident, the fire brigade was alerted and firemen reached the spot and initiated work to recover the deceased.

The Sea Beach police have reached the spot and started an investigation.

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