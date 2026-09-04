Puri: Woman who was set afire by husband succumbs, accused arrested

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Puri: The 30-year-old woman of Kumbharpada villages in Puri district, who was set afire by her husband on Wednesday night, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased woman who has been identified as Sarojini Mallik was set on fire by her husband Bikram Kumar Mallik on Wednesday over some unknown reasons.

Initially, the woman was rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. Later, she was shifted to the AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated further. However, she passed away last evening while undergoing treatment.

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On the other hand, based on the written complaint filed by the victim’s family, Kumbharpada police registered Case No. 453/2026 and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Bikram Kumar Mallik has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court later today.