Puri witnesses spectacular view of Blood Moon along with Patita Pabana flag amid eclipse, watch

Puri: Odisha witnessed the lunar eclipse today. A rare celestial event unfolded in Odisha today as a lunar eclipse, popularly known as the Blood Moon, coincided with the auspicious festival of Dola Purnima.

As the moon rose at 6:26 pm, residents and visitors in Puri were treated to a spectacular sight – the Blood Moon, with the Patita Pabana Bana, the holy flag atop the Nilachakra, adding to the spiritual ambiance.

The temple witnessed a change in its ritual schedule to accommodate the eclipse.

The convergence of the lunar eclipse and Dola Purnima created a unique blend of astronomy and spirituality, with temple authorities ensuring that centuries-old traditions were upheld with meticulous care.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Odisha: The partial Lunar eclipse is underway; Visuals of the moon from near Jagannath Puri Temple pic.twitter.com/sdRT6HuuML — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026