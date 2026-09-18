Puri: Wild Boar Attack Leaves 5 Injured, 2 Critical

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Brahmagiri: Wild boar attack has left 5 injured while 2 of them turned critical in Puri district off Odisha on Friday. The incident was reported from Dharanikudi village under Brahmagiri police station.

According to locals, panic gripped the village in Puri district of Odisha today after a wild boar strayed into the locality and attacked residents, leaving five injured. The boar entered the village while people were engaged in daily chores and farm work and launched a sudden attack.

Accordingly, five persons sustained injury while out of them two women were critically injured in the attack. They have been shifted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Three others have been admitted to the Rebana Nuagaon Community Health Centre (CHC).

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Villagers said the attack was so sudden that no one had time to react. Locals immediately rescued the injured and rushed them to the nearby health centre. After primary treatment, two were referred to the district headquarter hospital due to their critical condition.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the entire area, with villagers demanding forest department intervention to drive away the animal.