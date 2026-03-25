Puri: Two drones fly over Jagannath Temple simultaneously, 2 held

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Puri: Drone menace over the world famous Jagannath Temple in Puri continues as two more illegal drones were seen simultaneously flying over the 12th-century shrine today.

The drones were reportedly seen flying over the Nila Chakra for a long period of time circling the temple’s spire during the sacred ritual of changing of the Patitapabana Bana.

On being alerted by the temple servitors and devotees, the Singha Dwara police soon swung into action and said to have deactivated the drones after tracing the spot of their operations.

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Police also detained two persons after suspecting their roles in such illegal activities. However, the sighting of the drones at a time when the Ratna Bhandar ornament counting has commenced has raised questions about the security arrangement at the temple. It also has left the uncountable devotees of Lord Jagannath unhappy and shocked.

Also Read: Jagannath Temple Drone Video Goes Viral Again