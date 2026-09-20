Puri: Two critically injured in armed assault, watch

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Puri: In a shocking incident, two people sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by a group of four armed men in broad daylight at Badashankha in Puri of Odisha.

This incident reportedly took place at a busy market area on the side of the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road.

The injured duo was identified as Gilti Kalu alias Subash Chandra Mohanty, and Narayan Mahonty, are both residents of the Darji Pokhari area of Puri town.

As per the complaint filed at the police station, the four accused arrived at the scene and began abusing the two victims.

Before the victims could respond, the group allegedly pulled out sharp weapons and attacked them before fleeing the scene.

In the attack, Subash sustained deep cut wounds on his head and hand, while Narayan received a severe injury on his hand.

Following which, the two were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri for treatment. As Subash’s condition was serious due to the nature of the head injuries, the doctors later shifted him to Kataka for specialized treatment.

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Upon receiving information, the Kumbharpada Police rushed to the spot and the hospital to commence an investigation. A scooter and a weapon allegedly used by the attackers have been seized from the crime scene.

Although the exact motive for the attack has not yet been confirmed, local police believe it may be related to past enmity.

Subash, also known as Gilti Kalu, reportedly has multiple criminal cases pending against him.

Further details are awaited.

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