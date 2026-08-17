Puri tragedy: mother allegedly kills two children, remains critical

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Samangara: There has been a tragic incident from Samangara village of Puri district, as an allegedly mothers has allegedly fed her two children deworming medicine mixing it in rice.

The two children died after consuming the rice, in the meantime the mother is admitted to hospital a in critical condition.

The children who lost their lives were 6 years old Priyansh Pradhan and her one and half-year-old sister Dyansi Pradhan.

Along with the children, the deworming medicine was consumed by Dipu Pradhan’s wife and his mother Laxmipriya Pradhan.

They are said to be in a serious condition and are receiving treatment.

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As per reports, the medicine for deworming has been mixed with rice for the consumption by the children.

After consuming, both had developed critically ill and then they have died.

Exact cause and reasons for the death has not yet known. Information says more research is on for know the causes.

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