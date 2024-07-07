Puri to get drenched with rainfall on occasion of Rath Yatra, Yellow warning issued to these districts

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meterological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in seven districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

The seven districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar in the next 24 hours. Along with this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at various places.

As the South-West Monsoon is active in the state, it will continue to rain in different parts of the state for the next five days. Yellow warning has been issued to 10 districts including Puri today for heavy rain.

Yellow warning has been issued to two other districts Koraput and Malkangiri and is predicted that there will be heavy rain. A warning has been issued for heavy rain in three districts of South Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur tomorrow.

Around 198.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state so far in the current monsoon season. There has been 25 percent less than the normal rainfall of 265.8 mm. Malkangari, has received more than normal rainfall, while 11 districts have recorded normal and 16 districts have recorded below normal rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has informed that heavy rainfall has been recorded in two districts, Mayurbhanj and Baleswar.