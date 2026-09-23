Puri: Sunia Utsav observed at Shree Nahar to mark entry of 71st Anka of Gajapati Maharaj

Advertisement

Puri: The Sunia Utsav was celebrated at Shree Nahar in Puri, Odisha today on Bhadraba Shukla Dwadashi Tithi. With this, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb’s new Anka has started.

While the Odia horoscope and Panjika, Anka calculation has special importance, on the occasion of Sunia, special puja was performed at the Kanak Durga temple located in the premises of Shree Nahar.

As per the royal tradition, the new year of the Gajapati has started from today. It is a day of celebration in the royal palace. Although monarchy has been abolished, the tradition continues traditionally.

The ritual was observed at Shree Nahar of Gajapati Maharaj, the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, on Bhadraba Shukla Dwadashi Tithi today. Today Lord Vamana was born while on the same tithi the Sunia festival was celebrated at Shree Nahar.

In Sanatan Dharma, Panjika and Anka calculation have special importance. Gajapati Maharaj Dibya Singh Dev has entered his 71st Anka.

It is to be noted that in this calculation, numbers ending with 6 and 0 are excluded. Accordingly, while last year it was 69th Anka, this year 71st Anka has been entered.

As per tradition, Anka calculation starts from the day of sitting of the Gajapati on the throne. Every year the tradition continues according to this Anka calculation, while when a new king is anointed, the Anka calculation is done from the beginning.

Advertisement

Similarly, there is the prevalence of Sal or year. This year Maharaja Gajapati has entered his 1434th Sal.

On the evening of Bhadraba Shukla Dwadashi Tithi, the Sunia festival was celebrated at Puri Gajapati’s Shree Nahar. While Odia horoscope and Panjika Anka calculation has special significance, as per Rajadharma, on the occasion of Sunia, special puja was performed at the Kanak Durga temple located in the premises of Shree Nahar.

Gajapati Maharaj has worshipped deities like Kanak Durga, Shyama Kali, Radha Krishna, Nrusimha etc. This puja of Gajapati is called Debarchana. After Debarchana and Mangalarpana, the special festival of Sunia was celebrated at Shree Nahar.

In the presence of Gajapati, the Anka Kata Niti was performed at Shree Nahar.

On this occasion, there is also a unique ritual of issuing a gold coin for the new Anka on behalf of Shree Nahar.

In the presence of Rajguru, Gajapati Maharaj announced it by circulating the coin bearing the symbols of deities like Baraha Nrusimha, Laxmi Nrusimha etc through Nahar Karan.

According to the Anka calculation done on Sunia, horoscopes of all newborns are prepared in the Raja Nahar. Similarly, on this tithi, Ramabhiseka is also worshipped.