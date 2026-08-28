Puri: Stray Bulls Destroy Crops, Over 100 Farmers Seek Action

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Balanga: Stray bulls and male calves have become a major threat to standing crops in several villages under Balanga police limits in Puri district, prompting more than 100 farmers to approach the police seeking immediate intervention.

As per the complaint by the farmers, the animals are entering paddy fields and vegetable farms, trampling crops and damaging produce that is nearing harvest. Farmers say repeated cattle incursions are causing significant losses after months of cultivation and forcing them to spend long hours guarding their fields.

The problem has been reported across Uchhupur, Gopinathpur, Balanga, Chandradeipur and Rupudeipur panchayats, where large herds of stray bulls and male calves are frequently seen roaming through villages and agricultural land.

Farmers allege that the absence of a cattle pound in the area has allowed the animals to move unchecked. With no system in place to contain stray cattle, the animals are reportedly moving from roads and residential areas into nearby farmlands.

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The situation is particularly difficult at night, when farmers have to remain alert to prevent the animals from entering their fields. A herd can reportedly damage a substantial portion of a crop within a short period, leaving farmers to bear the resulting financial loss.

Seeking protection for their crops and a permanent solution to the stray cattle problem, more than 100 farmers reached Balanga police station and urged authorities to take action against the menace.

The farmers have demanded that stray bulls and male calves be removed from the roads and farmlands and that an appropriate facility be established to prevent them from repeatedly entering agricultural fields.

With the paddy harvest approaching, farmers fear that continued cattle incursions could cause further damage unless authorities act quickly.