Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar to open today, Supervisory committee to hold meeting at 10 am

Puri: The Ratna Bhandar of the Puri Srimandir is all set to be opened today after 46 years. However, the time of opening is yet to be decided. The Supervisory Committee will hold a meeting regarding the opening of the treasure trevor at 10 am today.

According to sources, the Ratna Bhandar will be open between 1 pm to 1.30 pm. The committee will attempt to open the trevor with the key first, if in case they fail to open it the lock of the Ratna Bhandar will be broken.

During a press meeting regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar yesterday, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan briefed about the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) that is to be followed in the process of the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.

During the press meeting, he mentioned that an SOP has been issued regarding the opening process of the Ratna Bhandar and it has been provided to the concerned people. He further mentioned that efforts are being made to keep the counting of the jewels and everything transparent in the inventory.

Furthermore, the officials of the Reserve Bank of India will also be present during the opening of the treasure trevor of Puri Srimandir. Meanwhile, the chief administrator of Lord Jagannath Temple has been given the responsibility of finding an auspicious time (subha muhurta) for the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.

During the counting and inspection of the Ratna Bhandar, a digital catalog of the different jewelry of the Ratna Bhandar will be prepared, the state’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said.

It is worth mentioning that the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978. Reports say that a six-member committee had counted all the jewels in the outer, inner and movable treasury of the Lord and his siblings. Counting and valuation in Ratna Bhandar continued for about 70 days, that is from from May 13 to July 23. A list of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar was made back then.

Further, the comprehensive record of the count is in the office of the Museum of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. According to the information available, there are 376 types of gold ornaments in the inner treasury. The weight of these ornaments is about 4,364 grams.

Similarly, it contains 231 types of silver ornaments, which weigh 14,878 grams. The outer Ratna Bhandar contains 79 types of gold ornaments, which weigh about 8,175 grams. While it contains 39 types of silver ornaments, its weight is about 4,671 bharis.

On the other hand, there are eight types of gold ornaments, which weigh 299 bharis, and 23 types of silver ornaments, which weigh about 2603 bharis, according to the last list of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar.

While no official announcement has been made in this regard, discussions have been rife about the opening of Ratna Bhandar due to the visit of former Justice Arijit Pasayat to Puri on July 5.