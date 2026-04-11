Puri: Srimandira’s outer Ratnabhandar inventory completed, inner Ratnabhandar inventory from April 13

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Puri: Srimandira’s outer Ratnabhandar inventory completed. The inventory process of the inner Ratnabhandar will commence from April 13.

As per reports, the inventory of the jewels of the Bahara Ratnabhandar of the temple, which was going on for four days in the second phase, has been completed today.

It has been completed with the cooperation of all the servitors. The inventory of the jewels of the inner jewels will be done in the third phase from the 13th April. If the gold ornaments given by the Bhandara Mekaapa are added, it will be more than the list of 1978, informed the Chief Administrator of the temple, Dr. Arabinda Padhee.

On the 13th, the inner Ratnabhandar will be opened and the inventory will be done in the presence of the magistrate from the district treasury.

After the inventory is completed every day, the key will be sealed and taken back to the treasury.

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According to the 1978 inventory list, there are 79 types of gold ornaments amounting to 8175 bhari and 39 types of silver ornaments amounting to 4761 bhari in the external Ratna Bhandar.

All the gemstones and ornaments have been counted in a complete, beautiful and flawless manner. The 14th is Mahavisub Sankranti, so the inventory will be closed on this day. After that, the counting will be done again from 16th to 18th, said Chhatisha Niyog Mahanayak Janardan Patayoshi Mahapatra.

Today, Justice Biswanath Rath of the Ratna Bhandar Supervision Committee, Shrimandi Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, Puri Collector Divyajyoti Parida and authorized servitors were present during the inventory process.

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