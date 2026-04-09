Puri: Srimandira Ratnabhandar reopened, inventory of external chamber to begin soon

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Puri: Srimandira Ratnabhandar has reopened today. After the ongoing inventory, the inventory count of the external chamber will begin.

As per reports, in the second phase, the inventory of the external chamber will be done.

Yesterday, 20 percent of the inventory was completed. The inventory will be done for 4 days this week and 4 days next week.

During this, the rituals of the deities will continue as it is.

However, some arrangments have been made. The darshan of the devotees to the Lord has been restricted from the ‘Bhitara Katha’. So the devotees will have darshan from the bahara Katha.

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The inventory of the Ratnabhandar will be be finished before Mahaprabhu’s snana yatra this year. A comparison will be made with the 1978 list. After this, a complete list will be prepared. Photography, videography and 3D mapping of the inventory process of the entire outer inventory of the temple are being done.

The inventory process of the Chalanti Ratnabhandar was completed on March 25. After the counting of the external inventory and reconciliation, the counting of the internal treasury will be done in the next phase.

Watch the video here: