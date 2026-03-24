Puri Srimandira Ratnabhandar jewellery inventory to begin tomorrow

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Puri: The inventory of the jewelleries of the Ratnabhandar in the Srimandira of Puri in Odisha is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday.

It has been learnt that all the works in this regard will be done smoothly on the basis of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The Ratnabhandar jewellery inventory was not done for 46 years. The auspicious moment has come after a long time. The temple is associated with the emotions of all Jagannath devotees. For this, an expert team has been engaged.

All the work will be photographed. Importance has been given to ensuring that the principles and philosophy of the devotees are not affected. It is not possible to say when the valuation work will be completed; it would not be right to specify a time. All those involved in the inventory of gems and jewellery will follow the SOP.

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The inventory will be done as per the 1978 list. Since the gems are rare, two gemologists have been included in the team. A meeting was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

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