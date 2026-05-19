Puri Srimandira Ratnabhandar inventory to resume from today

Advertisement

Puri: Srimandira Ratnabhandar inventory process will resume from today. Accordingly, devotees would have to make darshan of the deities in the famous temple from the Bahara Katha.

As per reports, the counting of the jewelries in the Ratnabhandar inside the temple was stopped for the Bhitara Chandan Yatra.

The inventory will go on 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th, 29th and 30th May. Along with this, the counting work will be done till the next Snana Purnima.

All the gems and jewels of Mahaprabhu are being counted under strict security. Gold ornaments are being wrapped in yellow clothes, , silver ornaments are wrapped in white clothes and all the valuable ornaments are being wrapped in red clothes and kept in a special chest.

Advertisement

All the ornaments are being matched according to the list of 1978. The key to the treasures of Mahaprabhu is being opened in the presence of the magistrate after it comes from the district treasury. After the census, it is closed again and the key is kept in the district treasury.

Watch the video here: