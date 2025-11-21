Puri: Srimandira management committee meeting today, ‘Ganatimanati’ of Ratnabhandar jewels to be discussed

Advertisement

Puri: An important meeting of the Shrimandira’s management committee will be held today in Puri of Odisha. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja Shree Shree Divyasingha Deb at the Shrimandira office.

Shrimandira Chief Administrator Arabinda K Padhee, District Collector, SP, all members of the management committee along with other senior officers will be present in the meeting.

The meeting will discuss in detail when the inventory (Ganatimanati) of the jewels of Mahaprabhu in the Ratna Bhandar will be done. Similarly, the implementation of the orderly darshan system of devotees at the Natamandap of the Shrimandira will also be discussed in this meeting.

A wooden ramp has been constructed at the Natamandap for the orderly darshan of devotees, and what changes will be made to it will be discussed in today’s meeting.

The security of the Shrimandira will also be discussed in the meeting. Details of the project, cultural and technical sub-committees, and the progress of various projects related to the Shrimandira will be discussed in detail. Discussion will also be held on the issue of Mahaprabhu’s land ownership.