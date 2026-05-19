Puri Srimandira Administration opposes ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra in UP

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Puri: The Srimandira Administration in Puri, Odisha, has opposed the proposed ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

It has come to light that the Shri Jagannath Seva Samiti in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, is planning to organise the Rath Yatra outside the traditional dates.

The Puri Temple Administration has strongly protested against this move.

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After learning about the plan, Arabinda Padhee, Chief Administrator of the temple, wrote to the Hapur District Magistrate, urging authorities to refrain from allowing the untimely Rath Yatra.

According to tradition and scriptural rules, this year’s Netrotsav and Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu will be held on July 14 and July 16, respectively. Celebrating these rituals on any other day, the Chief Administrator stated in his letter, would hurt the religious sentiments of countless devotees in India and abroad.

Also read: Puri Srimandira Ratnabhandar inventory to resume from today