Puri Srimandira administration lodges Police complaint alleging fraud of Lord Jagannath’s land, watch

Puri: Srimandira administration in Puri of Odisha has lodged Police complaint alleging fraud of Lord Jagannath’s land situated in Matitotal Mouza. The complaint was lodged at the Baselisahi Police Station.

It has been complained that land mafias have attempted to take away a total of 109 plots of Matitota Mauza, Unit No-1, Khata No-38 which are property of Lord Jagannath.

Saying that such illegal act will never be tolerated Shreemandira Chief Administrator Arvind Padhi has requested the District Collector and SP to take immediate action in this regard.

Such illegal transfer of land belonging to Lord Sri Jagannath Mahaprabhu is totally illegal. By doing so, one will himself become a victim of fraud and will also be punished according to law. Therefore, the Srimandira temple administration has informed people and institutions to refrain from such illegal transfer.

Asked about the fraud Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said to Kalinga TV that strict action will be taken against this fraud. The miscreants have tried to take away these lands by notarising while those lands have not been registered in anybody’s name. Concerned Govt officials have been intimated and directed to take the needful and strict action to protect the lands of Lord Jagannath. Criminal action will be taken against the culprits.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo missile successfully test fired off Odisha coast