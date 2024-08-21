Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours today, Check darshan timings

Puri: The world-famous Srimandir of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will remain closed for public darshan for four hours today. The temple will remain closed for the commencement of the Banakalagi Rituals of the Holy Trinity.

As per the reports given by the officials, the public darshan of the trinity will be restricted for the devotees for four hours from 5 PM to 9 PM.

The rituals will be performed by a particular class of servitors known as Datta Mahapatra. The Banaka lagi ritual will begin after the completion of all the other rituals and the second Bhoga Mandap of Mahaprabhu.

Advertisement

As per the culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colors- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white), and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.

Meanwhile, the temple will further remain closed on August 23 (Friday) from 1 pm onwards as the Ratna Bhandar articles will be shifted.