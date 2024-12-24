Puri Srimandir preps up to introduce queue system of darshan from New Year, to run on trial basis from December end

Puri: As the New Year 2025 is approaching, the SJTA is prepping up to introduce the queue system of darshan at Srimandir. On a trial basis, the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration will start the queue system of darshan on December 28 or 29.

Furthermore, to crack down the loopholes in the queue system this will be run on a pilot basis. The lacunae in the arrangements will be rectified during this time and the queue system will be set into practice from January 1, 2025. Under the directions of the District Collector of Puri, a committee will be set up with his chairmanship.

If the queue system is rolled out, then Bhitarkatha darshan will not be stopped. The Dhadi darshan (queued darshan) will start for the Natamandap also if this system is successful.

However, if any discrepancy is noticed then the queue system will take place after rectifying them. The queue system of darshan will be monitored by Collector assisted by the SP, Commander and other officials of the committee.

On the other hand, visitors are thronging to the Srimandir on the eve of Christmas and ahead of New Year. Keeping in view the New Year, special barricade will be fenced from Marichi Kota square up to the Srimandir office. Devotees will enter the Singhadwar through this barricaded route and exit the temple through other doors.

Different hotels in Odisha, have made special arrangements for the New Year. Puri police and the Hotel Association of Puri had a special meeting for the safety and to welcome the guests.