Puri: Srimandir Admin has received GPR-GPS survey report by ASI on Ratna Bhandar: Chief Administrator

Puri: The Srimandir temple Administration has received the GPR-GPS survey report done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Ratna Bhandar. It was informed by the Chief Administrator of Srimandira Temple Administration on Saturday in a X post on his handle.

As per the X post the ASI has received the GPR-GPS survey report on the Srimandira Ratna Bhandar. This work was done by the ASI with the help of the Hyderabad-based NGRI.

The temple administration has always been careful about the stability and security of the temple. Therefore, since the technical report has been received, the temple administration has requested the ASI authorities to immediately take up the repair, maintenance and conservation work of the entire Ratna Bhandar.

The temple administration will extend all its cooperation in this important work, the temple’s chief administrator said.