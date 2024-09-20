Puri Shreemandira Ratna Bhandara’s technical survey from tomorrow, no darshan by devotees after 1 pm for 3 days, watch

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out a three-day technical survey of the Ratna Bhandara of the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha from tomorrow. While the survey will continue till 23rd September, devotees will not be allowed inside the temple for darshan of the deities after 1 pm on these three days starting from 21st September to 23 September till the completion of the inspection on each days.

As per reports, the technical inspection of the Ratna Bhandara of Shreemandira by the ASI will commence from tomorrow, that is September 21 to continue for three days. On these three days, the survey by ASI will start at 2 pm to continue till 6 pm. And hence, devotees will not be allowed for darshan of the deities after 1 pm on these 3 days.

Earlier, Shreemandira Chief Administrator Arabind Padhi had written a letter to the Director General of ASI to complete the technical survey by 24th September. The chief administrator requested in a letter to complete the remaining survey of Shreemandira and submit the final report before the commencement of Dussehra related rituals in the temple that is scheduled to commence from September 24. After this, ASI expressed urgency and fixed a date for inspection.

The inspection will be done as per the SOP approved by the state government. Therefore, a special schedule has been prepared for these three days to give necessary time for the inspection process without disturbing the Nitikanti or Sevapuja of the deities.

From tomorrow though darshan will not be available for devotees after 1 pm for three days for the technical inspection of Ratna Bhandara, but Mahaprasada, the holy offering of the deities will be available for devotees.

Interested devotees can buy Mahaprasad after entering the temple through the Singhadwara entrance and then crossing the Baisi Pabaccha (22 steps staircase) by the side of which Mahaprasada will be available at the Ananda Bazara and then exit the temple via the north door (Uttara Dwara).

Watch the video here: