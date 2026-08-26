Puri Shankaracharya, Muktimandap Sabha Oppose Cartoon Film of Lord Jagannath

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Puri: The Shankaracharya of Gobardhana Peetha in Puri of Odisha as well as the Muktimandapa Sabha have opposed the cartoon film on Lord Jagannath. They have demanded complete ban of the film.

The controversial animated film depicting Lord Jagannath has come under strong opposition from religious scholars in Puri, who have demanded a complete ban on its release, alleging that the film presents the revered deity in a distorted and inappropriate manner.

The controversy has drawn support from the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peetha, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, as well as the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha of Srimandira, the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

They have argued that presenting Lord Jagannath in a cartoon or otherwise distorted form is contrary to Hindu scriptures, religious traditions and the established practices associated with the Jagannath culture.

The scholars expressed concern that such portrayals could influence the devotional understanding of younger generations and create confusion about the traditional beliefs and practices surrounding Lord Jagannath. They warned that deviations from the established tradition could have a serious impact on religious sentiment and public understanding of Jagannath culture.

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The Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha has reiterated its support for the Shankaracharya’s position and called for the animated film not to be released in its present form.

The Sabha has also urged Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the traditional head of the Puri Jagannath Temple administration, to take appropriate steps and intervene in the matter. It has requested that representations of Lord Jagannath and aspects of Jagannath culture in films and other media remain faithful to established traditions and avoid distortions.

The religious body further warned that if young viewers watch a portrayal that differs significantly from the established tradition, it could lead to misconceptions and confusion about the rituals, beliefs and cultural practices associated with Lord Jagannath.