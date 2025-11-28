Puri: Series accidents in Pipili, 4 turn critical

Advertisement

Pipili: In a series of accidents in Puri district of Odisha at least four persons turned critical on Friday. The accident took place in the Darji Sahi of Pipili. The whole scene of the accident has been caught on CCTV.

As per information, the accident occurred due to the reckless driving of a black car driver at the Darji Sahi Chhaka. More than 4 have been seriously injured.

As per witnesses, the car lost control while speeding inside the market. First, it hit a bike going on the left and then turned right, then hit another bike going on the right and crashed into a shop. The Pipili police reached the spot and are investigating the matter.