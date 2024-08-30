Puri: Rosha Ghara of Gundicha temple to be heightened, directive issued to complete work by March 2025

Puri: The height of the Rosha Ghara (kitchen) of the famous Gundicha temple in Puri of Odisha will reportedly been increased. Directive has been issued to OBCC to complete the work by the end of March next year.

Along with the heightening of kitchen, other related facilities will also be made. This was informed by Puri District Collector after inspecting the Gundicha temple.

Earlier, there was complaint of the roof of the said Rosha Ghara leaking.

This kitchen is used for 9 days during the Rath Yatra, the annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and siblings.

It is to be noted that the Chief Administrator of Shreemandira and Puri District Collector had reviewed Gundicha temple and its beautification.

During this visit OBCC officers and Suara Mahasuara Niyoga President and secretary were also present.

The Gundicha temple will be opened for devotees after the work is completed.

It is to be noted that the temple is closed for a long time for the devotees as various works are going on.