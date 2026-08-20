Puri residents silently protest over special Srimandir darshan

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Puri: The Puri residents are conducting silent satyagraha padayatra demanding a special entry and darshan facility at the Srimandir.

For the past week, the protesters had been entering the temple through the western gate after producing their Aadhaar cards. However, on Wednesday, they were stopped by police personnel despite showing their Aadhaar cards. Following this, the protesters staged a sit-in near the western gate of the Srimandir.

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Driven by profound devotion to the Lord and a demand for permanent access to the Srimandir for the residents of Puri, a non-violent awareness *Satyagraha* foot march has been underway daily since Utkal Divas, proceeding from the Bhakta Salabega Pitha at Balagandi Chhak to the Srimandir. The protest has reached its 142nd day.