Puri: Ratna Bhandar jewels safe, 598 types of ornaments in inner chamber: Srimandira administrator

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Puri: Ratna Bhandar jewels are safe. About 598 types of ornaments are there in the inner chamber, the bhitara Ratnabhandar of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha, said Srimandira chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

It is to be noted that the inventory process of the jewels in the Ratna Bhandar is currently underway. The inventory of the running treasury (Chalanti Bhandar) and the outer treasury (Bahara Bhandar) was carried out on March 25.

There are about 598 types of ornaments in the inner treasury (Bhitara Ratna Bhandar). Besides, the ornaments have been matched with the list prepared in 1978.

After the inventory, it has been found that, so far, all the ornaments are safe. “The matching in the inner treasury so far is 100 percent tallying with the 1978 list and uninterrupted,” said Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of the temple.

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The last inventory was done in 1978. The inventory of the ornaments in the running treasury and then the outer treasury has been completed successfully. Now, the process of counting the ornaments in the inner treasury is progressing smoothly.

Along with the entire process, photography, videography, and 3D mapping of the ornaments are also being carried out. At present, only the ornaments in the inner treasury are being counted, which began on April 13.

The counting has been paused for the Bahara Chandan Jatra these days. It has been reported that after the Jatra, the counting of the remaining ornaments in the inner treasury will resume.