Puri Ratna Bhandar: 9 Days of Inventory Over, Work to Resume After May 11, watch

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Puri: Ratna Bhandar 9th Day of inventory completed; Work to resume after May 11. Today marked the third day of counting in the inner treasury (Bhitara Ratna Bhandar). The counting began at 12:01 PM and ended at 7:25 PM.

According to the 1978 list, the items matched today are completely identical to the records. A total of 57 hours and 8 minutes of inventory have been completed over 9 days.

Gemologists are collaborating to identify the gems used in the ornaments of Mahaprabhu. They are using advanced, state-of-the-art equipment.

The next phase of the inventory process is scheduled to begin after the Bahara Chandan Yatra, i.e., after May 11.

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The third chest of the inner treasury was opened today. The first chest has been completely counted and sealed. The inventory of the second and third chests is still underway.

The Chief Administrator of the temple said that the inventory done so far is 100% the same as the 1978 list. The ornaments were identified by checking the serial number on each ornament. Photography, videography, 3D mapping, and e-cataloguing have been done.

Watch the video here: