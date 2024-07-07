Puri Ratha Yatra chariot pulling halted, pulling to resume tomorrow

Puri: The chariot pulling of the Holy Trinity in Puri Ratha Yatra, which started amid the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath,’ sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals, halted for the day.

While Lord Balabhadra’s Chariot Taladhwaja halted at Marichikote Chhak, Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana Chariot stopped near Srikrishna Cinema Hall. Likewise, Lord Jagannath’s chariot Nandighosa halted after moving some distance from Singhadwar.

The pulling of chariots will resume tomorrow and will be pulled till they reach at Saradha Bali.

It is to be noted here that lakhs of devotes from across the globe thronged Puri to witness this year’s Rath Yatra, which is very unique and special. Such Rath Yatra is being held after a gap of 53 years. It is different as several rituals including the Netra Utsav and ‘Nabajouban darshan are being held on the same day along with the Gundicha Yatra.

Several dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former CM and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik took part in the grand event of the Holy Trinity.

Elaborate arrangements including security have been made to conduct the annual festival peacefully and smoothly.