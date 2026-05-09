Puri Ratha Yatra 2026: Chaka Akha Dera ritual observed today

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Puri: The construction of the holy chariots from the Famous Rath Yatra is ongoing in Puri. On Saturday, the Puja Panda Sevayats performed the Chaka Akha Dera ritual at the Ratha Khala on the occasion of Srikhetra Bhaunri jatra.

The Chaka Akha Dera ritual marks the day when the axles and wheels gets connected with the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

As per the traditions, the Puja Panda Sevayats receive the angyamala from the temple after the morning worship rituals and bring it to the Rath Khala, where the construction of the chariots are underway. The angyamals were then strung on the wheels and axles built for each of the chariots. Following that, they connect two of the Nahaka wheels and one of the axles with the three chariots each.

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Meanwhile, the Puri police has made extensive arrangements for the Bhaunri Yatra. A complete ban has been imposed on the bursting of firecrackers in the city today.

Keeping in mind, the arrival of the lakhs of devotees during the Bhanuri Yatra, security forces have been deployed near the Sri Mandir, the Jagannath temple office, and Narendra Pokhari.

In addition to this, arrangements have also been made to deploy the fire brigade and lifeguards in large numbers near the Narendra Pushkarini.