Puri Rath Yatra on July 16: Vishwakarma Maharana performs Bindha Anukula on Tumba today

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Puri: The world-famous Rath Yatra is set to commence from July 16 this year. The construction of the holy Chariots for the Rath Yatra is in full swing on the Ratha Khala. On Sunday, the Vishwakarma Maharana performed the Bindha Anukula on Tumba.

The Vishwakarma Maharana have constructed a total of 42 tumbas for the three chariots. Today, the Bindha has been made in the tumbas. The Vishwakarma Maharana made the Bindha by placing Nadia and Mahaharda. The head Vishwakarma of the three Raths carved the Bindha first, then the others followed.

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The Maharanas had performed Suta Badiya which means to make markings for each tumba according to the measurements yesterday. The ‘Aksha Chak Dera’ ritual of the three Raths will be held on the upcoming Shrikshetra Bhaunri Tithi. The Bhoi serviotors will prepare the Jantagada after the Guja anukual from upcoming Nrusimha Chaturdashi. The Ara will be connected to the Tumba Bindha in the Jantagada.