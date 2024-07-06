Puri Rath Yatra July 7, 2024 schedule: Check timings in detail here

Puri: The most awaited world famous Rath Yatra 2024, the car festival of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be celebrated on July 7, 2024. Meanwhile the details of the timing of different rituals that will be performed on July 7 at the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha has been released. Take a look.

Rath Yatra or Shree Gundicha Yatra, July 7, 2024, Nabajoubana Darshana & Netrotsav Schedule at Srimandira in Puri, Odisha:

Mangala Alati – 2 am (Night)

Mailam – 2.10 am

Abakasha – 2.30 am

Dasa Avtar Thakura Bahuda Bije – 2.40 am

Opening of door (Tati phitiba) – 3 am

‘Dhua dhui hoi chuna padiba’ – 3.30 am

Daitapati Sarbanga, Bandapana – 3.45 am

Netrotsav Bandapana – 4.00 am

Roshahoma (morning) 4.00 am

Rajaniti – 4.15 am

Jatranga Mahasnana – 4.45 am

Mailam – 4.50 am

Ghanta Chhata Sarbanga – 5.10 am

Worship of Sun God (Surya Puja) – 5.10 am

Dwarapala puja – 5.25 am

End of besha (Besha sesha) – 5.45 am

Gopala Ballava & Ghanta Chhata Sakala Dhupa – 6 am to 7 am

Senapata lagi – 7.30 am to 12.30 pm

Ratha Pratisha – 11.00 am

Mangalarpana – 1.00 pm

Beginning of Pahandi – 1.10 pm

Ending of Pahandi – 2.30 pm

Sri Madanmohan, Sri Ram, Sri Krushna Bije – 3.00 pm

Chhera panhara – 4.00 pm

Charaphita & fixing of horses – 4.30 pm

Chariot pulling – 5 pm

(After Rath pulling finishes on this day the other rituals will be performed on the chariots only)