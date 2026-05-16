Puri: Rath wood arrives for Annual Rath Yatra

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Puri : Preparations for the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri have gained momentum as the sacred Rath wood has reached the holy town. The wood has been brought from the Mahipur Range in Nayagarh district and the Gunduribadi area under the Charasingh Range of North Ghumusar in Ganjam district.

According to reports, 14 pieces of 40-foot Dhaura wood and 12 pieces of 12-foot Asan wood arrived from the Mahipur Range. In addition, four 40-foot Dhaura wood logs were transported from Gunduribadi in Ganjam district.

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The wood will be used for the construction of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

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