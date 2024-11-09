Puri: Police personnel injured after being thrashed by Bengali devotees at Srimandira, watch

Puri: In a shocking incident, a police personnel of the Jagannath temple sustained injury at the Srimandira in Puri of Odisha on Saturday afternoon allegedly after being thrashed by about five Bengali devotees.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the Bengali devotees and the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel due to some reason. The verbal spat then took an ugly turn and both the parties reportedly got engaged in a scuffle. As a result, the police personnel sustained injury.

Following the incident, both the parties lodged separate written FIRs against each other at Singhadwara Police Station.

Update:

According to Srimandira JTP Gupteswar Routray, he was in charge of the orderly darshan of the Habishyalis at the bell gate (Ghanti dwara) of Srimandira today at 9 am. Meanwhile, some Bengali devotees tried to enter through the exit gate. As he prohibited them, the Bengali devotees did not obey him and attacked him for which he got injured.

On the other hand, according to the Bengali devotee Pujali Chatterjee, they were trapped in the crowd near the Ghanti dwara of Srimandira. When controlling the crowd for the orderly darshan the cop misbehaved her for which the incident took place.

The police are interrogating both the parties to know the truth. Further investigation of the matter is underway.

Watch the video here: