Puri: Odisha CM to inaugurate special exhibition for completion of Govt’s 100 days

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Puri today. A special exhibition will be held at Saradhabali of Puri on the occasion of 100 days of BJP government’s completion. The CM will inaugurate the exhibition.

On this occasion Union Ministers, ministers of the State and all MLAs and MPs are scheduled to attend the program. A special exhibition will be held in Puri as all the promises of the BJP’s election manifesto have been fulfilled within 100 days.

The message will be conveyed through the program that the BJP government is committed to the betterment of the people of Odisha in the coming days.

The 100-day celebration of the formation of the BJP government will start from Sharadhabali and it will be then organized at the district level.

The public will also be informed through this program about how the BJP government will work for the betterment of Odisha people in the coming days.

Extensive security arrangement has been made in Puri for this event. As many as 40 platoon police force will be deployed.

Also, special arrangements will be made for the Council of Ministers and MPs to have darshan of the Lord in the temple as well. Similarly, special measures have been taken for traffic management.

Watch video here: