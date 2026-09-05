Puri: Nandotsav Celebrated With Special Rituals at Srimandira

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Puri: The holy festival of Nandotsav is being celebrated with special rituals at the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri today, a day after Lord Krishna’s birth was observed at midnight on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrava.

Following the midnight birth rituals of Lord Krishna, mutts and temples across Odisha have turned festive. At the Shri Jagannath Temple, a series of special rituals are being performed as part of the Nandotsav celebrations.

After the evening Aarti, the Mahajana servitors will bring Ramakrishna from the temple and Madanmohan from the Dakshina Ghara and place the deities on a swing in the Jagamohan. Following Mailam and other rituals, Shathi and Markandi Puja will be performed before Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra.

After the Mangalarpana and Bandapana rituals, Goddess Durga will be brought from the Bhandar Ghara by a Pati Mahapatra servitor. Ramakrishna and Madanmohan will then be brought down from the swing and placed on a ceremonial cot.

As part of the traditional ritual, a senior servitor the ‘Bhitarachha Mahapatra’ will assume the role of Nanda Raja and visit Srinahara before returning to sit on the Snana Mandap. A Bhartia Gauda traditionally conveys the news of the birth of a son to Nanda Raja, marking an important part of the Nandotsav observance.

Festive Spirit across the Country

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Nandotsav celebrations have also brought a festive atmosphere to several parts of the country. Mathura and Vrindavan are witnessing elaborate celebrations, with temples decorated for the occasion and large numbers of devotees gathering to offer prayers to Lord Krishna.

Devotional songs, bhajans and kirtans have filled the air, while many devotees are observing fasts as part of the celebrations. At homes, families have decorated idols of Bal Gopal and offered traditional delicacies such as butter, sugar crystals, milk and curd.

Children have also joined the celebrations, dressed as Radha and Krishna.

Mathura, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is witnessing some of the biggest celebrations. The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex has been beautifully decorated, while devotees from different parts of the country have arrived in large numbers.

Vrindavan, too, is witnessing grand festivities, while Dwarka in Gujarat is also celebrating the occasion with religious fervour and large gatherings of devotees.

The celebrations across the country have transformed temples and streets into vibrant centres of devotion, with the chanting of Krishna’s name and devotional music creating a spiritual atmosphere.