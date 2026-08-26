Puri Murder: man beaten to death with stone at Jagannath Ballav complex

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Puri: Another murder reported in Puri, youth beaten to death with a stone inside Jagannath Ballav complex

A mentally unstable youth was allegedly beaten to death with a stone inside the premises of Jagannath Ballav complex at Benta Pokhari, a pond within the complex.

Police suspect the mentally unstable youth was stoned to death after a fight between him and another mentally unstable youth.

Police stated that one among the lads allegedly lifted a stone and bludgeoned the top of the opposite one resulting in his dying.

Puri Town Police rushed to the scene and began investigation into the killing.

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This murder happened simply a couple of days after one other killing was reported from Puri city.

A girl was allegedly murdered by her son within a rented home in Patitapaban Sahi within the space of jurisdiction of Kumbharpada Police Station.

The alleged accused son killed his mother and plastered the body under kitchen slab.

SP Puri, Pratik Singh stated, accused is still absconding and investigation is being conducted, identification of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. Cases against both have been initiated.