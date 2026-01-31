Puri: Mother and son drown in sea, become victim of rip current

Puri: A tragic incident unfolded at Puri beach in Odisha when a mother and son from Ranchi, Jharkhand, drowned in a rip current while bathing.

The deceased, identified as Kusum and Ankit Gupta, were swept away by a big wave near Pink House on Chakratirtha Road.

According to eyewitnesses, Kusum was caught in the rip current and pulled into the sea. Ankit, attempting to rescue his mother, was also swept away. Private lifeguards and fishermen rushed to their aid, rescuing them and rushing them to the hospital. However, doctors declared both dead.

Locals blame the lack of lifeguards on Chakratirtha beach for the recurring incidents and demand the district administration take immediate action.

