Puri: Mock drill ‘Sagar Kavach’ to prevent terrorist infiltration via sea routes concludes

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Puri: The joint mock exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ which had begun yesterday with the aim to strengthen maritime security and prevent terrorist infiltration via sea routes concluded successfully.

This comprehensive two-day exercise was successfully concluded across the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal.

Its primary objective was to review the preparedness of various security agencies and ensure the security of maritime routes.

Security forces were divided into two simulated teams to test operational readiness; one team attempted to infiltrate the mainland from the sea, blend into populated areas, and plant dummy explosives at strategic locations.

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The ‘Blue Team’ was tasked with maintaining strict surveillance and patrolling across both sea and land routes, as well as thwarting any infiltration attempts by the ‘Red Team’.

A total of 18 central and state security agencies took part in this major maritime exercise. Participants included the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Marine Police, local district police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Customs.

Security measures were particularly tightened in Puri district, given its status as a prominent tourist and religious destination.

Speaking about the mock exercise Puri SP Pratik Singh said, “Since this is a coastal district, there is a persistent risk of terrorist infiltration via the sea. Keeping this in mind, we regularly conduct the ‘Sagar Kavach’ exercise, which involves the participation of the Coast Guard, the police, the Territorial Police, and other departments. It is a simulation exercise where realistic scenarios are discussed, and preparations are made regarding how to counter threats, share information, and ensure overall alertness. This exercise is concluding today, and coordination meetings and discussions with all stakeholders have been held in this regard.”