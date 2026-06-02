Puri: Married couple found dead inside rented house under mysterious circumstances

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Puri: A married couple was found dead inside a rented house under mysterious circumstances at Arjun Singhpur village under Satasankha area of Pipili block in Puri district today.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Chandra Das and his wife Kajol Das. They were married for seven years and were living away from their native village.

Some neighbours grew suspicious as the couple did not open the door of their house for a long time this morning and informed the Satasankha Police Outpost about the couple’s deaths.

Soon, a team of cops reached the spot and recovered the couple’s bodies after breaking open the door and sent them for postmortem.

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While the exact reason behind the couple’s death is yet to be ascertained, police with the help of a scientific team initiated a detailed investigation.

While conducting an inspection throughout the room, the probe team seized some chemical pesticides and a suicide note from the spot.

Further probe into the matter is underway.