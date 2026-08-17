Puri: Man climbs atop Srimandir, nabbed by Singhadwara police

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Puri: In what can be considered as a major security breach, a man reportedly climbed atop the Puri Jagannath Temple in Puri today. He had climbed reportedly up to the ‘Anlabeda’, a structure on the temple premises, before he could be rescued.

According to the Srimandir Security Administrator, the youth who is said to be around 27-28 years of age had started to climb atop the temple by taking the advantage of darkness. However, soon he was spotted and brought down by the concerned servitors and police personnel.

As per the Aadhaar card, the youth’s name is Madhab Gopinath Naik of Kutela village in Mahasamund district of Chattisgarh State, Security Administrator added.

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While speaking to the newsmen, the youth said that he climbed on the top of the temple only because a monkey took away his food and sacred prasad. “I was very scared to climb atop, however, I took the name of Lord Jagannath and could reach there,” he said.

As currently, the youth’s mental state is not fine, he was rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. Police said that he will be questioned to find out what forced him to climb atop the 12th century shrine.