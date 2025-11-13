Puri: Lord Jagannath’s Banaklagi ritual today, Srimandira to be shut for devotees for 4 hours

Advertisement

Puri: Today the Banaklagi ritual of Lord Jagannath and siblings to be executed at the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha. Hence, the temple will be closed for devotees in between 6 pm to 10 pm and darshan will not be allowed during this time.

Today, on the ninth day (Navami) of the Krushna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Margasira, the Banakalagi ritual will be held at the Puri temple. Therefore, after completion of the second Bhogamandap, the Jaga Darshan will be closed for 4 hours.

On the occasion of Banakalagi the Dutta Mohapatra will make ‘Sringar’ of the ‘Srimukha’ of the deities with black, white, red, yellow and other traditional colors.

General Darshan will be closed from 6 pm to 10 pm today. After the Dwipahar Dhupa, the Dutta Mahapatra devotees will perform the Shreemukha Sringar.

Since the Banakalagi Niti is a very secret ritual, the general Darshan of the Chaturdha Murti will be closed. But devotees will have the opportunity of the Darshan of the Parsva Deity, informed the temple administration.

Banakalagi is a secret Nithi of the Mahaprabhu. For this Nithi, the Jai Vijay Dwar will be closed. After the Dwipahar Bhoga, the Datta Mahapatra devotees will perform the Shreemukha Skankar. For this, the Datta Mahapatra devotees prepare natural colors. The Datta Mahapatra devotees will perform the Shreemukha Sanskara with the Prasadhan prepared in a natural way. The Lord’s face will be decorated in traditional colours like Hingul, Harital, Kasturi, Red, White and Black. As this is a secret service, the darshan of the deities will be closed till completion of the ritual.