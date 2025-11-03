Puri: Lord Jagannath to wear Adikia Besha in Srimandira today

Advertisement

Puri: Lord Jagannath to wear Adikia Besha or Trivikram Besha in Srimandira today. Today, after the end of the Mahaprabhu’s abakasha ritual, the Pushpalaka servitors perform this Besha.

In Adikia besha, a Chula is placed on the heads of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath and Prabhu Balabhadra. This Chula is made of two betas, jambura, kaintha atha (gum) etc. A gold-made Kia is worn on the head in ‘Adabaga’. A golden crescent is also worn on the top of the head of the two brothers including Mother Subhadra.

As it is believed that seeing this Besha gives endless merit, a huge number of devotees have gathered in the Srimandir today. Special arrangements have been made by the Srimandir administration and the district administration for an orderly Darshan.

Yesterday, on the first day of Panchuka, there was huge crowd. According to reports, a panic and confusion situation erupted as a huge number of devotees attempted to enter the Jagannath Temple by breaking the barricades erected for security and crowd management.

Even after waiting for hours and getting frustrated, devotees broke the barricades and entered the temple. Some devotees fell down.

On being informed about the situation, DGP Y.B Khurania immediately rushed to the pilgrim city and reviewed the security arrangements in the presence of central DIG Satyajit Naik, Puri SP Prateek Singh, Collector Jyoti Parida, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee and other senior officers.

The DGP also directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for the orderly darshan of devotees, crowd control, and security arrangements both inside and outside the temple for the remaining days of Panchuka Brata.

