Puri: Lord Jagannath to Appear in Krishna-Balaram Besha at Srimandira today

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Puri: On the occasion of Bhadra Krishna Trayodashi, the Krishna-Balaram Besha of the deities will be observed at the Srimandir in Puri today.

The special attire of the deities will be performed on the Ratna Singhasana after the Madhyanna Dhupa ritual. Lord Jagannath will be adorned as Lord Krishna, while Lord Balabhadra will appear in the form of Balaram. Goddess Subhadra will be dressed in a four-armed form, seated in a lotus posture (Padmasana) and holding different weapons.

In this special Besha, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra are depicted with their wooden legs crossed in a distinctive posture called ‘Chhandapayara mudra’ (Chhanda – crossed, Payara – Leg and Mudra – posture). Lord Jagannath holds a golden flute in one hand and a lotus flower in the other, while Lord Balabhadra holds a horn in his right hand and a lotus in his left. A seven-hooded serpent made of sola (thermocol) material is placed above Balabhadra’s crown (kirita).

Both Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra wear distinctive crowns along with traditional headgear. A beautifully decorated kadamba flower arrangement adorns the crown. The deities are further embellished with various ornaments, including Sripayara, anklets, armlets, foot ornaments, Malli Kadh, Chandra, Chita, Nakachana, Hastafera and Khadu. Goddess Subhadra is also adorned with a crown (kirita).

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As part of the Krishna-Balaram Besha, figures of Nanda, Upananda, Vasudeva, Gopal boys, Gopis, Lord Brahma, Sahasra Chakshyu Indra, Narada, Rohini and Yashoda are placed standing on either side of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra. Four cows are also positioned standing in front of the deities.

The Besha begins after the afternoon Dhupa ritual and continues until the Sandhya Dhupa ritual. Special offerings of Kheer and Amalu are also made to the deities on this occasion.

Devotees consider the darshan of Lord Jagannath in the Krishna-Balaram Besha highly auspicious. According to popular belief, devotees who have darshan of the Mahaprabhu in this special form receive the spiritual merit equivalent to crores of pious deeds.