Puri: Lord Jagannath to appear in Kaliadalana Besha today

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Puri: The Krishna Leela rituals are continuing at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri today, with Lord Jagannath scheduled to appear in the Kaliyadalana Besha. This is observed on Bhadra Krishna Ekadashi tithi. The ritual of Dhenukasura Badha will also be performed as part of the Krishna Leela celebrations.

Yesterday, various rituals including Banabhoji Besha, Kolibika, Bakasura Badha and Arghyasura Badha were observed at the temple. Lord Jagannath appeared in the form of Balagopala, while Lord Balabhadra was adorned as Balarama.

According to the temple schedule, after the Madhyanna Dhupa ritual today, the servitors will bring the Agyanmala to Madanamohana and Ramakrishna. The Pushpalaka servitors will then place the deities in a palanquin near the Jhulan Mandap.

The deities will subsequently make a ceremonial procession around the temple premises and proceed to the Labanikhia Mandap on Lokanath Road.

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After rituals including Bandapana and Sitala Bhoga are completed there, the Kaliyadalana Leela of Lord Jagannath will be performed at Markandeya Pushkarini.

Following the conclusion of the Leela, Sitala Bhoga and Bandapana will be performed before the deities return to the Srimandir. After the Ekadashi Bhoga and Bandapana rituals near the Jaya-Vijaya Gate, the deities will proceed to the Dakshina Ghara.

Later, following the completion of other prescribed rituals, Lord Jagannath, seated on the Ratna Singhasana, will be adorned in the Kaliyadalana Besha, depicting the divine episode of Lord Krishna subduing the serpent Kaliya.

The special rituals form an important part of the annual Krishna Leela celebrations at the Sri Jagannath Temple and attract the attention of devotees visiting Puri.