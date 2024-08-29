Puri: Lord Jagannath to adorn Kaliyadalan besha today on Bhadrab Krishna Pakshya Ekadashi

Puri: Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha will adorn the famous Kaliyadalana besha today on the Bhadrab Krishna Pakshya Ekadashi. Yesterday, the deities adorned the Banabhoji Besha, while the Kolibika (selling of berries), Bakasura and Arghyasura badha rituals were held. Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra had adorned the Balagopala and Badathakura beshas respectively.

Today, after Madhyanha Dhupa, the puja panda will do the Angyamala bije niti of Lord Madan Mohan and Ramakrushna. Later, the pushpalaka servitors will take the deities to the palanquin near the Jhulana Mandapa. Then, the deities will surround the Srimandira Bedha and then will be taken to the Labanikhia Mandapa in the Lokanath road. There, following the Bandapana and Sitala Bhoga rituals the famous Kaliya Dalana ritual will be performed at the Markanda pond.

Later, after Bandapana and Sitala Bhoga the deities will return to the temple. At the Jay Bijay dwara the Ekadashi Bhoga and Bandapana rituals will be performed after which they will be taken to the Dakhini ghara.

Then, after other rituals Lord Jagannath on the Ratna Singhasana will be adorned with the Kaliyadalana Besha.