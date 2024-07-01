Puri Gajapati Maharaja meets Odisha CM, discusses about Rath Yatra and opening of Ratna Bhandhar

Puri: Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb today met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and held discussions regarding the upcoming Rath Yatra of Puri.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan was present during their meeting.

“During the meeting, we had a thorough discussion as the rituals of the Rath Yatra held in the year 1971 will be followed this year as the Rath Yatra falls on July 7 on the same day when the ‘Naba Jaubana Darshan’ and ‘Netrotsav’ of the deities are falling,” said the King after the meeting.

“We also discuss about opening of the Ratna Bhandhar. The State government will take the final decision when the Ratna Bhandhar will be opened and who all will be present,” he added.

Adding to the King, the Law Minister said that the Chief Minister has accepted Puri King Gajapati’s valuable advice. It has been decided to complete everything as per the schedule. “We discussed about President’s visit for the Rath Yatra. Arrangements will be made after receiving relevant information about her visit. Discussed how to avoid any problems,” he said.

He further said that we will be happy if huge number of devotees takes part in the Rath Yatra this year. This is not a challenge for us. The challenge is how the devotees will return from Puri after witnessing the festival.

When asked about the opening of the Ratna Bhandhar, he said, “We have decided to open the Ratna Bhandhar. There will be no exception regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandhar. In a few days, the opening date of Ratna Bhandhar will be announced. Steps will be taken as to who will be present and how to make arrangements. Careful opening and counting of Ratna Bhandhar will be emphasized as to who will be in charge. Everything will be done by God’s grace.

