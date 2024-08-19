Puri: KIIT-KISS provides sports kits to Kabi Prasanna Patasahani High School

Advertisement

Puri: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Universities today provided sports kits to Kabi Prasanna Patasahani High School in Delang block of Puri district.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Universities Achyuta Samanta provided the sports kits to the school under the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of KIIT and KISS. He also inaugurated a multi station gym at the sports club of the school.

While speaking on this occasion, Gaganendu Dash, the Director of Sports at KIIT and KISS said, “A multi station gym with several equipment including cycle treadmill was inaugurated today and sports kits worth over 4 lakh have been provided to the students here. Achyuta Samanta always promotes sports and players through KIIT and KISS. I hope the sportspersons of this area will excel in different games.”

There are several sportspersons at the Kabi Prasanna Patasahani High School and they have brought laurel to the State on different occasions, informed the Headmaster of the school while thanking Achyuta Samanta for providing the sports kits to institution.

