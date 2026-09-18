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Puri: Kekeshi Badha Niti to be observed at Srimandir Today. Today is the auspicious Bhadraba Shukla Saptami Tithi. At the Srimandira, the Lord’s Kekeshi Badha Prastab Niti will be performed.

This is a major and traditional ritual of Lord Sri Jagannath’s Krishna Leela. The ritual will be conducted after the Sandhya Dhupa Niti at the Srimandira.

As per tradition, residents and servitors of Kalikadevi Sahi in Puri will perform this special ritual.

In Dwapara Yuga, Kansa sent one demon after another to kill Shree Krishna, all of whom were slain by Lord Krishna. Based on that, this episode is observed in memory of the slaying of demons by Lord Krishna and the destruction of evil powers, which is a part of the Lord’s human-like Leela.

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Yesterday, on Bhadraba Shukla Sasthi Tithi, after Sandhya Dhupa, the Bimbasura Badha Prastab Niti was observed before the deities. The ritual was performed by Markandeswar Sahi.

On Sasthi Tithi, after Sandhya Dhupa at the Srimandir, Lord Madanmohan was set up at the Ratna Singhasana. After receiving the Agnya Mala from Lord Jagannath, he proceeded to the khata placed at the Nata Mandapa. In front of the Lord, people of Markandeswar Sahi performed the Bimbasura Badha Prastab Niti.

According to the story from Dwapara Yuga, King Kansa had sent the demon Bimbasura to kill Lord Krishna. But during the battle, Lord Krishna killed him with a punch (musti). In memory of that, a person dressed up specially from Markandeswar Sahi in Puri appeared and performed the Leela.

Later, at that time, the Lord’s Sitala Bhoga and Bandapana Niti were performed (badhiba) at the Nata Mandapa. After that, there is a ritual for the Lord to return to the Dakshini Ghara. This divine Leela was observed among the Sri Krishna Leelas at the Srimandir yesterday.